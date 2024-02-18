Delta State Traditional Rulers Council Urges Action on Indiscriminate Bush Burning and Public Health

In a recent gathering that marked a critical juncture for environmental and public health advocacy in Delta State, the Traditional Rulers Council has voiced a potent critique against the rampant issue of indiscriminate bush burning. Within the hallowed halls of a meeting in Asaba, the capital, a chorus of concern was raised over the peril this practice poses not only to the state's food security but also to the delicate balance of its ecosystem. The call to action was clear and immediate: halt this trend before it escalates beyond control.

Advertisment

The council's deliberations shed light on the gravity of the situation. Indiscriminate bush burning, a method often employed to clear land for agricultural or other uses, has spiraled into a menace. The monarchs, custodians of tradition and environmental stewardship, have thus appealed to the Delta State Government to spearhead an enlightenment campaign.

This initiative aims to educate the populace on the dire consequences of their actions and to foster a culture of responsibility towards the environment. The traditional leaders’ plea underscores a deep-seated recognition of the interconnectedness of human activity and ecological health.

Championing Public Health Through Immunization

Advertisment

Amidst discussions on environmental conservation, the spotlight also turned to another critical aspect of communal well-being: public health. The council emphasized the paramount importance of routine immunization for children, a fundamental step in safeguarding the future of Delta State against preventable diseases.

The engagement with the Delta State Primary Healthcare Development Agency underscored a unified front in the battle for wellness, with Dr. Pau Yinkoro, the agency’s executive director, highlighting the necessity of reaching out to rural communities. This concerted effort to elevate immunization rates echoes the council's broader commitment to nurturing a healthy and resilient populace.

A Moment of Reflection and Tribute

The meeting, while forward-looking, also offered a moment of solemn reflection. A minute of silence was observed in honor of the late Asagba of Asaba, Obi Professor Chike Edozien, paying tribute to his legacy and contributions to the community.

Furthermore, the council extended congratulations to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his recent Supreme Court victory, a nod to the state's political stability and development strides under his leadership. These acknowledgments served to weave a narrative of continuity and hope, amidst the council’s call to action on pressing environmental and health issues.