Delta Crisis Victim, Police Chaplain, Requires N900K for Implant After Soldier's Attack

In a heart-wrenching account emerging from Delta State, Mr. Robinson Onokahweri, a Police Chaplain and victim of the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis, has opened up about his ordeal. On July 22, 2023, a soldier shot him, severely injuring his leg, and subsequently checked to see if he was dead, leaving Onokahweri with enduring physical and financial scars.

Shocking Encounter and Desperate Escape

Onokahweri's narrative begins with his unexpected encounter with soldiers amid attempts to ensure his family's safety during escalated tensions between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh. Shot at close range, he was left for dead by a soldier who explicitly mentioned having orders to "deal with" the locals. In a dire bid for survival, Onokahweri managed to hide, evading a second attempt on his life. This chilling episode underscores the severe impact of military involvement in civil disputes.

Struggle for Recovery and Justice

Following the incident, Onokahweri faced a daunting road to recovery, compounded by financial hardship. With medical expenses exceeding N5 million, community support proved crucial, yet insufficient. His situation reflects the broader challenges victims of such crises face, including inadequate support and denial of accountability by those responsible. Shockingly, the soldiers involved denied the shooting, further complicating Onokahweri's quest for justice and reparation.

Urgent Need for Medical Intervention

Currently, Onokahweri requires a N900,000 surgical implant to regain mobility, a procedure delayed by financial constraints. This predicament highlights not only his personal struggle but also the broader issue of access to healthcare for crisis victims. Amidst silence from military and state authorities, Onokahweri's story is a stark reminder of the ongoing human cost of communal violence and the urgent need for systemic solutions.

As Onokahweri and others like him continue to face the aftermath of conflict, their stories illuminate the complex interplay of violence, healthcare access, and the quest for justice. Their resilience amidst adversity serves as a call to action for community, governmental, and humanitarian support, ensuring that the scars of conflict do not permanently hinder the prospects of its victims.