Delhi Street Vendors Protest MCD's Forced Shop Removals Despite Licensing

A group of street vendors staged a demonstration outside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Civic Center, voicing their opposition against the forced removal of their shops. Despite holding proper licenses, these vendors find themselves caught in the crosshairs of MCD's displacement drives, highlighting a significant clash between street vendors' rights and municipal regulations.

Advertisment

Challenges Faced by Licensed Vendors

According to Rajesh Singh of the National Association of Street Vendors (NASVI), a substantial number of vendors possess street vending certificates under the 2014 Act, coupled with recognitions from the post-COVID Swanidhi scheme. Despite this, MCD's displacement actions persist. Nasir Uddin, a vendor selling suitcases and bags, shared his predicament of having his goods confiscated without prior notice. His reliance on the central government's Swanidhi scheme for financial relief underscores the precarious situation of vendors who, despite compliance, face uncertainty and potential losses.

The Role of the Town Vending Committee

Advertisment

Uddin, a committee member, pointed out the lack of meetings and discussions, leaving vendors unheard and their grievances unaddressed. This absence of dialogue and decision-making reflects a broader issue of governance and the need for inclusive policies that consider the livelihoods of street vendors.

MCD's Stance and Future Actions

An MCD official cited the ongoing survey process as a reason for the continued removal of encroachments. The official emphasized that once the survey is completed, unlicensed vendors will be recognized, and vending zones established. However, until then, the MCD sees no alternative but to act against what it views as encroachments. This stance, while aimed at urban planning and regulation, fails to consider the immediate impact on vendors' lives and their right to earn a livelihood.

The protest outside the MCD Civic Center is not just about the removal of shops; it's a cry for recognition, respect, and the right to a livelihood. As street vendors navigate these challenges, the need for a balanced approach that considers both urban development and the rights of these informal sector workers becomes increasingly apparent. The situation calls for empathy, dialogue, and solutions that ensure the vibrancy of street vending coexists with the orderly development of the city.