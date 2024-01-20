Decatur County Council Considers New Community Pool: Designs, Funding and Public Involvement

In a move responding to community concerns about the condition of the Allen Memorial Pool, the Decatur County Council in Greensburg has engaged in extensive discussions around the funding and design of a new community swimming pool. The council has set a spending limit for the ambitious project, while also considering the implementation of a 1% food and beverage tax as a potential source of finance.

Advertisment

Funding and Design Proposals

The council's recent meeting saw the presentation of various design proposals and estimated costs by construction company RL Turner. The budget for the new pool was presented in a range from $5.3 million to a staggering $12.9 million. The council deliberated over the designs, recognizing the importance of features such as a zero-depth entry point for individuals with special needs, and also considered the value of retaining the existing bath house.

Community Involvement and Decision Making

Advertisment

After extensive debate, members of the council reached a consensus to request RL Turner to submit a pool proposal within the $5 to $6 million range. However, the decision regarding the food and beverage tax, which has potential to significantly contribute to the project's funds, was postponed to a meeting scheduled for February 20. This decision comes amid some public opposition to the tax.

Public Input and Future Plans

In a commendable effort to involve the community in decision-making, the council has decided to seek more public input before final decisions are made. The designs proposed by RL Turner will be made accessible for public review, allowing residents to provide their feedback on the proposed community asset. The council's actions demonstrate a commitment to transparency and community involvement in shaping the future of the county's public spaces.