DDC Kulgam's Meticulous Planning for Urs Mubarak at Ziyarat Shareef Kund

The Chairperson of District Development Council (DDC) Kulgam, M Afzal Parrey, spearheaded a key public meeting to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming Urs Mubarak celebration of Hazrat Noor Shah Wali Bagdadi (R.A) at Ziyarat Shareef Kund. The meeting, which was attended by key officials and DDC members, aimed to ensure meticulous planning and execution of arrangements for the auspicious occasion.

Ensuring Uninterrupted Services

One of the key aspects discussed in the meeting was the need for providing uninterrupted power and water supplies around the clock. The Chairperson emphasized the importance of these services for the smooth conduct of the celebrations. The presence of Executive Engineers from Power Development Department (PDD) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) underscored the gravity of this directive.

Transportation: A Key Factor

Adequate transportation facilities were also deemed crucial for the event. This would ensure the smooth flow of pilgrims attending the Urs Mubarak, enabling them to pay their respects without any hassle. The discussions regarding transportation were marked by the involvement of various block officers.

A Collaborative Initiative

The meeting was a significant step towards the successful organization of the Urs Mubarak. Alongside Parrey, other DDC members like Gh. Mohideen and Gulzar Ahmad Shiekh also attended the meeting, reflecting a collaborative initiative. The presence of ADDC Kulgam Showkat Ahmad Rather and Tehsildar Kund further highlighted the event's importance at the district level.