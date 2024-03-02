David Pucci Takes Helm as Central County Fire Chief in San Mateo County

David Pucci's ascent to the role of fire chief at the Central County Fire Department marks a significant milestone in his distinguished career in public safety. Serving the communities of Burlingame, Hillsborough, and Millbrae, Pucci's appointment was officially announced by Lisa K. Goldman, city manager of Burlingame and chief administrative officer for the fire department. His journey from a police officer in Mountain View to leading a pivotal fire department in San Mateo County showcases his dedication and expertise in emergency management.

From Police Officer to Fire Chief

Born and raised in Pacifica, David Pucci embarked on his public safety career as a police officer in Mountain View. His transition to fire services saw him joining the Redwood City Fire Department as a paramedic in 1997, laying the groundwork for a career marked by rapid progression and significant achievements. By 2016, Pucci had risen to the rank of deputy fire chief, demonstrating his leadership capabilities and deep understanding of emergency management protocols.

Expertise in Emergency Management

Throughout his career, Pucci has been an active member of a state emergency management team, responding to over 30 disasters and wildfires across California since 2009. His contributions have not only mitigated the effects of these emergencies but have also underscored his commitment to public safety and disaster preparedness. In recognition of his skills and experience, Pucci was designated a Certified Emergency Manager by the International Association of Emergency Managers in 2011, a testament to his proficiency in handling complex crisis situations.

A New Chapter for Central County Fire Department

David Pucci's leadership comes at a crucial time for the Central County Fire Department. His extensive experience in both police work and fire service, combined with his notable achievements in emergency management, positions him as an ideal candidate to lead the department into a new era. Pucci's appointment is not just a personal achievement but a significant development for the communities of Burlingame, Hillsborough, and Millbrae, ensuring that they are under the watchful eye of a seasoned and dedicated fire chief.

As David Pucci prepares to be sworn in at a ceremony in May, his journey from a police officer to the fire chief of the Central County Fire Department serves as an inspiring tale of dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to public safety. His leadership is expected to usher in a period of enhanced safety protocols and emergency preparedness, reinforcing the department's role in safeguarding the communities it serves. With Pucci at the helm, the Central County Fire Department is poised for a future marked by resilience, innovation, and community-focused emergency management.