Darlington Tragedy: Community Mourns as 19-Year-Old Carla Scown Dies in Motorcycle-HGV Crash

Emergency services rushed to Yarm Road in Darlington, near the Travelodge, on the evening of February 28, following a catastrophic collision between a motorcycle and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV). The accident, occurring at 5:35 pm, led to the road being closed for several hours as investigators and first responders worked at the scene. Among the victims, 19-year-old Carla Scown from Butterknowle suffered fatal injuries while riding as a pillion passenger and was pronounced dead at the site.

Heartbreaking Tribute and Investigation

Fiona Scown, Carla's mother, released a poignant tribute, highlighting her daughter's loving nature and the profound impact she had on those around her. "Carla was such a loving daughter, sister, cousin, and friend who loved all her family and friends. She had the time of day for everyone and made all her friends and family so happy with her loving attitude towards them and life," Fiona stated. The driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the incident but has been released under investigation. Durham Constabulary is conducting further inquiries and appeals to the public for any information that could assist their investigation.

Community Response and Support

The tragic incident has resonated deeply within the community, with many expressing their condolences and support for the Scown family. Carla's untimely death has not only left a void in the hearts of her loved ones but has also prompted a broader conversation about road safety and the measures needed to prevent such devastating accidents in the future. The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and Durham Constabulary provided immediate response and support, highlighting the critical role of emergency services in our communities.

Appeal for Witnesses

Durham Constabulary's serious collision investigation unit is spearheading the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash. With the investigation ongoing, authorities urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to come forward. This appeal underscores the importance of community cooperation in resolving such tragic events and ensuring justice for victims and their families.

The loss of Carla Scown has left an indelible mark on the Darlington community, serving as a somber reminder of life's fragility and the collective responsibility to ensure road safety. As the investigation proceeds, the community stands in solidarity with the Scown family, mourning the loss of a young life taken too soon and seeking answers to prevent future tragedies.