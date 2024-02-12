Cyclist Diane Rotarius Killed in Perris Intersection Collision

In a tragic turn of events, a cyclist lost her life in a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of South A Street and Redding Way in Perris last Friday. Diane Rotarius, a 54-year-old resident of Riverside, was riding her bike when the accident occurred.

Advertisment

A Fatal Misstep

According to preliminary investigations, Rotarius was crossing A Street on her bicycle when she failed to yield at a stop sign. As she continued, she collided with the front end of a vehicle that was making a left turn from Redding Way onto A Street.

A Loss for the Community

Advertisment

The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately after the collision, and emergency services were called to the scene. Despite their best efforts, Rotarius was pronounced dead at the location. The driver was questioned by the authorities but not arrested.

Ongoing Investigations

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. It remains unclear whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision. This incident marks the fourth bicycling fatality in Southern California this year, and the second in Riverside County.

As we grapple with the aftermath of this tragedy, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety for all users. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Diane Rotarius during this difficult time.

Note: The driver's cooperation with the deputies and the ongoing investigation indicate that the incident is being treated with the seriousness it deserves. As the facts continue to emerge, it is essential to maintain a balanced perspective and avoid speculation.