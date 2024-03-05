Culver City Council Advances Urban Development, Funds Projects, and Marks Sister City Anniversary

At the recent Culver City City Council meeting, significant decisions were made that will shape the city's future, including the approval of $2 million in General Fund amendments, progress on the Draft General Plan, support for a local car show, and the recognition of a six-decade Sister City relationship with Uruapan, Mexico. The council's actions demonstrate a commitment to urban development, community engagement, and international cooperation.

Financial Adjustments and Urban Planning Initiatives

Chief Financial Officer Lisa Soghor presented a mid-year budget report, highlighting a slight dip in sales tax revenue but an anticipated increase in utility users' tax, leading to a proposed net reduction in revenue categories. The council approved General Fund mid-year budget amendments totaling $1.6 million, with funds allocated towards hiring, project approvals, support for unhoused individuals, and property acquisitions. Planning and Development Director Mark Muenzer provided an update on the Draft General Plan and Zoning Code Framework, emphasizing residential and mixed-use additions to commercial and industrial corridors and increased multi-family residential unit densities. The plan, initiated in 2019, targets completion in Fall 2024 and has garnered feedback from the City Council and Planning Commission on various aspects including residential densities, the Inglewood Oil Field, and sustainability.

Community Engagement and Support

Director of Housing and Human Services Tevis Barnes reported on the city's homelessness emergency, highlighting the success of initiatives such as the Wellness Village, the Motel Master Leasing Program, and the upcoming Mobile Crisis Team. Additionally, the council approved a $30,000 Off-Cycle Special Events Grant to the Culver City Exchange Club for the 20th Annual Culver City Car Show, further demonstrating the city's commitment to community engagement. The meeting also honored the Sister City delegation from Uruapan, Mexico, with a proclamation celebrating 60 years of partnership, underscoring the importance of international cooperation.

Future Developments and Meeting Outcomes

The council approved several agreements aimed at improving city services and infrastructure, including a web-based management system for the Transportation Department and a service agreement for the preparation of a Racial Equity Action Plan. Other approvals included a five-year services agreement for city-wide rain gardens and maintenance programs, executive recruiting services, and investment advisory and portfolio management services. The meeting concluded with public hearings on small-cell wireless sites and the adjournment in memory of notable community members. The decisions made at this council meeting reflect Culver City's forward-thinking approach to urban development, community welfare, and financial management.