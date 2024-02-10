Cultivating Hope: Diepsloot's Vegetable Farmer Nthabiseng Velry Marutha Defies Odds

In the heart of Diepsloot, Gauteng, a 28-year-old vegetable farmer named Nthabiseng Velry Marutha defies odds and cultivates hope.

Advertisment

A former shop assistant, she took a leap of faith and embarked on an agricultural journey with five other women. Today, their collective efforts have transformed into a flourishing business, growing organic Hubbard squash and other vegetables.

From Shop Assistant to Successful Farmer

Nthabiseng's story is one of ambition, resilience, and the power of community. As a young girl, she dreamt of working the land and providing for her family. "I always wanted to farm," she shares, her eyes gleaming with determination. "I knew it was in my blood."

Advertisment

Together with her fellow entrepreneurs, Nthabiseng confronted numerous challenges, including land theft, irrigation issues, and unpredictable weather patterns. Yet, they remained undeterred, finding innovative solutions and learning valuable lessons along the way.

Their hard work paid off, and their business began to expand. Nthabiseng recently hired additional help to manage the growing demand for their produce. "Our customers appreciate the quality and freshness of our vegetables," she says, beaming with pride.

Expanding Horizons and Advocating for Healthy Eating

Advertisment

Nthabiseng's vision for the future is clear: she aims to acquire more land by 2024 and introduce pepper cultivation to her repertoire. Her ultimate goal is to secure a contract with a major supplier, solidifying her presence in the agricultural sector.

Beyond her professional aspirations, Nthabiseng is a strong advocate for healthy eating. She believes that organic, locally sourced produce can significantly improve the well-being of her community.

"We need to teach our children the importance of good nutrition," she asserts. "By growing our own food, we're not only empowering ourselves but also setting an example for future generations."

Advertisment

A Beacon of Hope for South African Women in Agriculture

Nthabiseng's success story serves as an inspiration for countless South African women facing barriers to entry in the agricultural sector. Her journey demonstrates that determination, collaboration, and a deep-rooted passion for the land can pave the way to prosperity.

Ncumisa Mkabile, a single mother from Khayelitsha, Cape Town, echoes Nthabiseng's sentiments. Forced to pivot from her takeaway business during the COVID-19 lockdown, Ncumisa turned to farming and now markets her own vegetables.

Advertisment

"Farming has given me a new purpose and a sense of independence," she reflects. "I'm proud to be part of a growing movement of women who are reclaiming their power through agriculture."

As Nthabiseng and Ncumisa continue to cultivate their dreams, they stand as testaments to the transformative power of resilience, community, and a deep connection to the earth.

In the face of adversity, these women have sown seeds of hope and nurtured them into thriving enterprises, proving that agriculture can indeed be a fertile ground for empowerment and change.

Their stories serve as a poignant reminder that, with determination and support, even the most ambitious dreams can take root and flourish.