CTUIR Secures $1.44M in Grants for Safe Walking Paths Near Nixyaawii Governance Center

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) has embarked on a significant infrastructure project aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety and accessibility within its community. Funded largely through Oregon Department of Transportation grants, the initiative will introduce two new walking paths near the Nixyaawii Governance Center, catering to both students and the wider community.

Project Overview and Funding

Dani Schulte, the CTUIR transportation planner, outlined the project scope and funding sources. Approximately $1.44 million of the project's budget comes from Oregon Department of Transportation grants, with an additional $65,000 contributed by the CTUIR from its capital improvements fund. The project embodies a landmark achievement, marking the CTUIR as the first tribal recipients of such grants, and sets a precedent for future tribal projects in Oregon.

Design and Community Benefit

The project includes the construction of a 1,200-foot Safe Routes to School Path sidewalk along Highway 331 and a Community Paths asphalt trail, linking key community facilities including the Nixyaawii Community School, the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, and the governance center itself. These paths are designed to provide safe, accessible routes for walking, biking, and horse riding, addressing community concerns about the dangers of traveling on the shoulder of high-speed roads.

Construction Timeline and Impact

With construction slated to begin in April, the CTUIR anticipates a swift completion timeline, aiming for the paths to be ready before the end of the Nixyaawii Community School year in June. The project is not just about infrastructure; it's a step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, particularly for those without personal vehicles. The construction phase will involve some disruptions, including a short period of single-lane closure, but the long-term benefits are expected to far outweigh these temporary inconveniences.

This initiative underscores the CTUIR's commitment to enhancing the quality of life on the reservation through strategic infrastructure improvements. By facilitating safer pedestrian travel, the project promises to bolster community cohesion and encourage healthier, more sustainable modes of transportation.