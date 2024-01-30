Croydon Council Mulls Over Closure of Four Libraries Amidst Controversy

In a move that has raised eyebrows, Croydon Council is contemplating the shutdown of four out of its 13 libraries. The targeted libraries include Bradmore Green, Broad Green, Sanderstead, and Shirley. The rationale behind this proposal is twofold: a drop in visitation numbers post-Covid, and the burden of high operational costs.

Enhancing Services, Not Cutting Funding

The closures, while drastic, are not aimed at slashing the council's budget. Instead, they are part of a strategic plan to bolster services at the remaining nine libraries. The mayor of Croydon, Jason Perry, lamented the current state of the library service, describing it as failing. He emphasized that the proposed changes are intended to augment staffing levels rather than reduce funding. Importantly, no jobs are under threat, with the possibility of staff transfers to other locations.

Criticism and Skepticism

The council's proposal has not been without its detractors. Critics have deemed the move as short-sighted, potentially hindering future efforts to restore services. They argue that the decline in visitor numbers is a consequence of reduced opening hours, suggesting that the proposed closures could be a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The Future of Library Service

In a bid to enhance community engagement, the council is looking to establish community hubs at three smaller libraries with low visitor numbers. However, the effectiveness of these hubs as an alternative to traditional libraries is a matter of debate. In an effort to include public opinion in the decision-making process, the council is set to conduct a 10-week consultation following a cabinet meeting.