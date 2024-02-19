Crofton Unveils $12.5 Million School Bond Plan for Future Generations

In the heart of Crofton, Nebraska, a pivotal moment is on the horizon as the Crofton Community School District announces an open house aimed at shedding light on a proposed $12.5 million school bond and its envisioned construction projects. Scheduled for February 19 at Crofton Elementary School, this event marks a crucial step toward the future of education in the community.

Investing in Education and Security

The proposed bond, set at a levy of 16 cents per $1000 of property valuation over a 20-year period, seeks to address vital needs within the district's schools. Among the forefront of these projects is the enhancement of entrance security at both the high school and elementary levels, a move that resonates with the increasing demand for safe learning environments. In addition to security upgrades, the bond will facilitate the demolition of outdated elementary classrooms and the construction of new, modern spaces designed to support the evolving educational landscape.

Financial Implications and Community Impact

For property owners, the proposed levy translates to an annual cost of $160 for properties valued at $100,000. Farmers, holding the lifeblood of Crofton's surrounding landscape, will see an impact ranging between $4.32 to $5.81 per acre per year for irrigated farmland. These figures, while representing a financial commitment, underscore a community-wide investment in the generations to come. The open house serves as a platform for dialogue, offering residents the opportunity to voice concerns, seek clarification, and understand the profound effects of their contributions.

A Vote for the Future

To ensure the community's voice is heard, a mail ballot election is set to conclude on March 12. This method, chosen for its accessibility and convenience, invites every eligible voter to partake in a decision that will chart the course for Crofton's educational infrastructure. The district emphasizes the importance of each vote, acknowledging that the outcome will lay the groundwork for educational excellence and security enhancements that will benefit current and future students alike.

As the open house unfolds and the election draws near, the Crofton Community School District stands at a crossroads. The proposed $12.5 million school bond represents more than just structural renovations; it embodies a collective commitment to fostering safe, dynamic, and inclusive learning environments. Through the collaboration of educators, parents, and community members, Crofton is poised to embark on a journey that will shape the landscape of education for decades to come.