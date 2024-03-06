Crewe Housing Development Stalled Over Flood and Access Concerns, Council Debates

Nicholas Reynolds' bid to construct two houses in Crewe has hit a roadblock, with local council concerns spotlighting potential flood risks and access issues. After deferring the decision in January for further consultation with the lead local flood authority, the southern planning committee's latest meeting still saw unresolved worries, despite planners recommending approval following the submission of a flood risk assessment.

Advertisment

Unresolved Flood Fears and Access Anxieties

Current conditions around the proposed development site have intensified apprehensions among council members. With gardens nearby already submerged under six inches of water, the project's viability is under scrutiny. Moreover, concerns over the site's access—via a narrow, private driveway—have been raised, complicating the decision-making process. Despite planning officer Gareth Taylerson's classification of the access issue as a civil matter beyond the council's purview, councillors voiced significant unease about future implications for local residents.

Council Deliberation and Decision

Advertisment

Diverging opinions among councillors were evident during the discussion. Sandbach councillor Mike Muldoon underscored the council's responsibility to anticipate potential problems, expressing deep concern over both drainage and access. In contrast, Councillor Andrew Kolker, despite acknowledging the existing drainage issue, leaned towards approval, contingent on an acceptable drainage solution. However, Willaston councillor Allen Gage's skepticism, fueled by doubts about the flood risk officer's assessment—possibly not based on a physical site visit—tilted the scales towards further scrutiny.

Next Steps: In-Depth Assessment and Continued Dialogue

The council's decision to defer, pending a comprehensive flood risk report that includes a physical site inspection, reflects a cautious approach to urban development amid environmental and logistical challenges. This move, endorsed by a majority of the council members, underscores the importance of addressing community concerns and ensuring sustainable development practices. As the debate over this proposed housing project in Crewe continues, the council's commitment to thorough evaluation and stakeholder engagement remains clear.