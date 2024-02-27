Cranbrook Set for Automated Curbside Garbage Collection Launch in June

The City of Cranbrook is on the brink of modernizing waste management with the introduction of an automated curbside garbage collection service, marking a significant shift from traditional methods. This innovative approach, set to commence on Monday, June 3, aims to streamline garbage disposal and enhance city cleanliness.

Streamlining Waste Collection

Residents of Cranbrook can expect to receive their new garbage carts in early May, with the standard provision being a 240-litre cart, mirroring the size of the existing blue recycling carts. Recognizing the diverse needs of its residents, the city also offers a 120-litre cart for those who might struggle with the larger size. Requests for the smaller cart can be made through the city's 311 app or by directly calling 311, with a deadline set for Thursday, March 14. This initiative not only caters to the convenience of residents but also ensures that the right number of carts are ordered and delivered timely.

Preparation and Education

Each garbage cart will accompany an information kit, including a garbage collection schedule, instructions on cart placement for collection days, and contact details for reporting any missed pickups. This method replicates the successful strategy employed during the launch of the city's curbside recycling program in 2021. In anticipation of the program's start, the city plans to update its website with more information in early April 2024. A comprehensive promotional and educational campaign is slated to kick off in mid-April 2024, aimed at ensuring residents are well-informed and prepared for the transition to automated garbage collection.

Looking Forward

As Cranbrook prepares to embark on this automated garbage collection journey, the anticipation and preparation underscore the city's commitment to environmental stewardship and operational efficiency. This transition not only represents a significant improvement in waste management but also reflects the city's proactive approach to addressing the evolving needs of its community. With the educational campaigns and resources in place, Cranbrook is poised to enter a new era of waste collection, setting a precedent for other cities to follow.