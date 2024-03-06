CPS Energy Denies Claim After Damaging Bulverde Driveway, Faces Scrutiny Over High Denial Rate

In Bulverde, Texas, a small business owner faces setbacks after CPS Energy crews reportedly damaged an unfinished driveway, leading to thousands of dollars in losses and a denied compensation claim. Cameron Celli, whose company was contracted to work on a custom home's driveway, shared his frustration with the utility's handling of the incident and the subsequent denial of his claim for damages.

Advertisment

Incident and Immediate Fallout

According to Celli, despite initially agreeing to avoid the area, CPS Energy workers drove over the rebar-laden driveway, causing significant damage estimated at $2,500. This mishap delayed the project by over two weeks, as Celli's team awaited the utility's completion of their work before they could proceed with repairs.

The conflicting accounts from CPS Energy employees and the obscure claims process added to the ordeal, culminating in a denied claim without a clear explanation, leaving Celli and his business to bear the financial burden of the damages.

Advertisment

CPS Energy's Claims Process and Denial Rate

Celli's experience sheds light on the broader issue of CPS Energy's claims process and its notable denial rate. In the span of a year, the utility received 412 claims for damages, denying 293 of these. This results in a denial rate of nearly 91%, a statistic that raises questions about the utility's commitment to its motto, "Keeping People First!" Despite numerous attempts to reach CPS Energy for comment, officials have remained tight-lipped, only contributing to the growing concerns among those affected by the utility's operations.

Community and Business Impact

The incident in Bulverde not only highlights the direct impact on small businesses and homeowners but also calls into question the accountability and transparency of large utility providers. As the community seeks answers and accountability, the high denial rate of claims against CPS Energy poses a significant challenge to its public image and trust among the residents it serves. Without a shift towards more transparent and fair handling of claims, CPS Energy risks further alienation from the community it aims to support.

This situation in Bulverde stands as a stark reminder of the challenges small businesses face when dealing with large utilities. The need for a more equitable process for handling claims and damages is evident, as is the importance of utility providers maintaining a genuine commitment to the communities they serve. As discussions continue, the hope remains that incidents like these will lead to positive changes in policies and practices, fostering a better relationship between utilities and the public.