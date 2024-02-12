Councillor Linda Williams Visits Sunderland College Students During National Apprenticeship Week

On February 12, 2024, Councillor Linda Williams, the Cabinet Member for Children, Learning and Skills at Sunderland City Council, paid a visit to students from Sunderland College during National Apprenticeship Week. The venue was a live construction site at St Michaels Way in Ryhope, managed by Persimmon, a leading homebuilder in the UK.

A Glimpse into the World of Construction

The students, who are exploring careers in construction, were given an exclusive tour of the site by Persimmon apprentices, providing them with a firsthand look at the various aspects of homebuilding. The development, once complete, will deliver 450 new homes to the community.

Apprenticeships: Building the Future

During her visit, Councillor Williams was impressed by the range of roles in homebuilding and the emphasis Persimmon places on internal promotion. "It's heartening to see a company like Persimmon investing in the future of young people," she said. "Apprenticeships not only provide individuals with valuable skills and experience, but they also benefit businesses and the wider economy."

The Power of Opportunity

Councillor Williams highlighted the importance of opportunities like these for students, stating that they provide a solid foundation for a successful career in the construction industry. "Persimmon's commitment to supporting young people in their career journeys is commendable," she added. "Their focus on internal promotion and the wide range of roles available within homebuilding make for an exciting and rewarding career path."

In conclusion, Councillor Linda Williams' visit to the Persimmon housing development in Ryhope during National Apprenticeship Week shed light on the importance of apprenticeships in the construction industry. By providing students with hands-on experience and a glimpse into the different roles available in homebuilding, Persimmon is helping to build a stronger workforce for the future.

