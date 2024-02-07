Council Committee Endorses Kate Blystone for Maui Planning Director Role

Kate Blystone, an aspirant for the role of Department of Planning director for Maui County, has received a robust 8-1 endorsement from the Council's Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee. Council Member Tasha Kama emerged as the singular dissenter, voicing concerns over Blystone's absence of experience in leading large departments. However, Council Member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez staunchly stood by Blystone, underscoring her collaborative ethos and adept problem-solving skills.

A Rich Tapestry of Experience

Blystone's professional portfolio spans over two decades and various sectors, encompassing public, private, nonprofit, and education realms. Her most recent role was as a program officer for the Hawai'i Community Foundation's House Maui Initiative. Blystone has also previously served as a senior planner with Maui County, among other relevant positions. Her academic credentials include a Master's degree in Urban & Regional Planning, with a specific focus on small town planning.

Addressing the Challenges Ahead

Despite the concerns raised, Blystone's appointment has been met with a wave of relief and support from the existing planning department staff. They view her as a capable professional poised to play a crucial role in rebuilding Lahaina post the fires. Blystone's confirmation is set to progress to the full council for a final vote. During the discussion, she reiterated her pledge to collaborative work and her intent to address the staffing challenges plaguing the Planning Department.

Stepping Into the Future

As Blystone prepares to take the helm of a department grappling with morale, backlog of permits, and staffing shortages, she has reassured the council of her commitment to the community and her deep understanding of the local culture. The future of Maui County's Planning Department now rests on a decisive council vote, the results of which will determine if Blystone's blend of experience, commitment, and collaborative leadership will guide the department towards a more prosperous future.