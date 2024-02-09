Cotswold Council Revives Cirencester Railway Station with £158,000 Investment

Cotswold District Council has earmarked £158,000 to address the structural issues plaguing the long-abandoned Cirencester railway station, a Grade II listed building. Engineers have identified the west wall, adjacent to the old platform, as being particularly unstable due to extensive rot in the timbers.

Restoring a Forgotten Landmark

The repair works, scheduled to commence imminently, will involve the reconstruction of the brick and timber wall, along with associated tasks concerning the parapet and guttering above it and the adjoining walls. Structural scaffolding has already been erected to provide support to the compromised wall during the repair process.

Although New Brewery Arts recently opted against proceeding with a project to refurbish the Old Station and Memorial Cottages into a cultural centre, the council remains steadfast in its commitment to preserve the historical building and explore alternative prospects for its future use.

A Blend of Past and Future

Preserving History, Embracing Possibilities

