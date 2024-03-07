Cork's Bike Scheme Expansion: Calls to Include Blackrock, Douglas Amid Rising Demand

Amidst a surge in cycling activity in Cork, Labour local area representative Peter Horgan is pushing for a significant expansion of the city's public bike scheme to encompass Blackrock and Douglas. Recent statistics have underscored a 30% hike in bike journeys from 116,009 in 2022 to 150,293 in 2023, fueling the demand for a broader network. Horgan emphasizes that the expansion should prioritize the South East Ward, including Blackrock, Ballintemple, Ballinlough, Rochestown, and Douglas, to form a comprehensive cycling network.

Surge in Cycling Popularity

The remarkable increase in cycling trips within Cork city highlights the public's growing enthusiasm for sustainable transport options. This uptick is not only a testament to the success of the existing bike scheme but also a clarion call for its enhancement. Horgan's advocacy for extending the network to the southside and beyond is a reflection of the community's aspirations for a more accessible and inclusive cycling infrastructure.

Strategic Expansion Plans

The National Transport Authority (NTA) acknowledges the spike in usage and has initiated a review to explore the feasibility of expanding the bike scheme. This review, set against the backdrop of an anticipated re-tender of operational services in 2024, will also consider redesigning bike stations to facilitate a cost-effective expansion. The Labour Party's consistent advocacy for such expansion reflects a commitment to promoting greener, healthier modes of transportation across Cork city.

Community and Political Support

The push for expansion enjoys a broad base of community and political support, with Labour Party representatives like Cllr John Maher advocating for extending the scheme to the northside. This unified stance underscores a city-wide recognition of the benefits of cycling, both for individual health and environmental sustainability. The envisioned expansion, aiming to create a 'triangle of its own bike network,' promises to make cycling a more integral part of Cork's urban fabric.

The call for expanding Cork's public bike scheme into Blackrock and Douglas is more than a logistical proposition; it's a vision for a greener, more connected city. As the NTA reviews the potential for growth, the community's anticipation builds for a cycling infrastructure that can keep pace with Cork's evolving transportation needs. The increase in bike journeys signals a readiness among Cork's residents to embrace cycling not just as a leisure activity, but as a cornerstone of daily commuting. The outcome of this expansion effort could set a precedent for other cities grappling with similar challenges of sustainable urban mobility.