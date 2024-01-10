Controversy Surrounds Proposed Housing Development in Soddy Daisy

A proposed housing development in the Soddy Daisy area spurred concerns and debates at the Hamilton County Commission meeting. The plan, approved by the Planning Commission, envisions over 500 new homes at the junction of Hixson Pike and Green Pond Road. District 1 Commissioner Gene-O Shipley, along with several residents, expressed concerns about the implications of such a project.

Concerns Raised Over Traffic Congestion and Flooding Risks

One of the primary worries voiced by residents, including Michael Higgins, pertained to potential traffic congestion. Critics of the project emphasized the narrowness of Green Pond Road and the frequency of accidents where cars end up in a ditch. They claim the road is ill-equipped to handle the anticipated increase in traffic volume resulting from the new development.

Alongside traffic concerns, fears about heightened flooding risks were also aired. The area’s residents feared that the proposed development might increase the already prevalent flooding issues, further disrupting their lives.

Developers Respond to Community Concerns

In response to these worries, Allen Jones from Stone Creek Consulting represented the developers. He argued that the development would only affect 6% of the drainage area to Green Pond Road, implying that the impact on flooding would be minimal.

Besides, the developers are also seeking to bring a sewer line to the site of the second project, which comprises 70 to 100 lots.

Final Decision Awaited

A final decision on the controversial projects is expected to be made next week. Commissioner Shipley has pledged to protect the interests of his constituents, stressing the need for smarter and more sustainable development. The debate also touched upon the cost of sewer fees and whether the roads could handle additional traffic, underlining the multifaceted challenges that urban development often entails.

As the clock ticks toward the decisive vote, the community awaits to see how their concerns will be addressed, and what the final verdict on this contentious issue will be.