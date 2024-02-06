Controversy Ignites Over Rapper's Music Video Filmed at Raleigh Fire Station

The Raleigh Fire Department has found itself at the center of an unusual controversy. The investigation revolves around a music video titled 'Fire Drill,' filmed at Fire Station 12 on Poole Road by local rapper CEO Showoutt. The video, which has already clocked over 6,000 views on YouTube, features CEO Showoutt rapping against the backdrop of the fire station, with two fire trucks and their flashing lights clearly visible in the video. Notably, no firefighters are seen in the video.

Showoutt's Controversial Performance

CEO Showoutt, sporting a plastic red fire helmet, delivers his verses into a microphone. The rap is marked with profanity, references to guns, and offensive gestures. In addition to these elements, he also raps about his personal preferences and family. The content of his lyrics and the choice of location have raised questions about the appropriateness of the video.

The City's Response

Julia Milstead, the City's public information officer, was quick to distance the City and the Raleigh Fire Department from the controversial video. She stated emphatically that the content of the video does not align with the values of either the City or the Fire Department.

CEO Showoutt's Defense

Despite the backlash, CEO Showoutt has remained unapologetic. In his defense, he stated on Instagram that he had sought permission to film at the location and did not believe he had done anything wrong, except perhaps use profanity. He further stated that the controversy surrounding the video was providing him with free promotion. In an interview with CBS17, he reiterated that he had received permission from personnel at the fire station and expressed surprise at the ongoing investigation.