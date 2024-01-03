Controversial Fuel Terminal Spurs Land Zoning Debate in Volusia County

Public controversy surrounding a proposed fuel terminal in Volusia County has sparked a broader conversation over land zoning and development rights. The County Council is now contemplating a development moratorium on land earmarked for heavy industrial use, which would directly affect the future of Belvedere Terminals’ proposed project at 874 Hull Road in Ormond Beach. The final decision is set to be made in a regular council meeting scheduled for Thursday, with the possibility of a second reading of the ordinance on January 16.

Residents Raise Concerns

Residents have voiced strong opposition to the fuel terminal project, citing potential environmental and safety risks. The public outcry has prompted some to advocate for the removal of heavy industrial zoning from the county altogether. If approved, the proposed moratorium would be in effect until August 21, during which officials aim to revise the heavy industrial zoning category to better align with the needs of local communities.

Belvedere Terminals’ Response

Belvedere Terminals, on their part, have presented a conceptual site plan for a smaller project than initially described. They have also assured that safety measures will be in place to mitigate the risks of explosions and environmental hazards. However, despite these assurances, local residents remain staunchly opposed.

Impact on Smaller Cities

Meanwhile, the implications of zoning laws and development incentives extend beyond Volusia County. Small cities like DeBary are expressing concern about Senate Bill 102, known as the Live Local Act. Designed to expand housing for Florida’s workforce, the act offers developers incentives to build, allowing them to bypass local zoning restrictions provided 40% of units are for affordable housing. The act also offers a 75% property tax exemption. However, DeBary officials are worried about the potential impact on their infrastructure and loss of revenue. They have issued a nine-month building moratorium and are calling on state legislators to revise the law while they update their land development code.