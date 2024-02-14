Community Unites to Demand Justice from Sterling Global Limited Over Oil Prospecting Damages

February 14, 2024: The air in Ikot Etti and Ikot Aba communities was thick with frustration as residents took to the streets to demand justice from Sterling Global Limited, a company they accused of disregarding their rights and destroying their livelihoods.

The company's alleged failure to compensate the communities for damages caused by its oil prospecting activities had ignited a firestorm of protests that raged throughout the day, blocking the only access road to the company's operational base.

The people of Ikot Etti and Ikot Aba communities in Akwa Ibom state have had enough. For years, they have watched as their farmlands, houses, and rivers have been destroyed by the activities of Geosiesmic Survey Limited, a company contracted by Sterling Global Limited to prospect for oil deposits in the area.

Despite a high court injunction restraining the company from operating in the communities until an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is carried out and compensation is paid, the residents claim that Sterling Global Limited has continued to occupy their land without proper negotiation or compensation.

The Power of Protest

The protesters, armed with placards and their unwavering determination, blocked the only access road to the company's operational base, chanting slogans and demanding justice. "We will not allow this company to continue to destroy our lives and our land without paying for the damage they have caused," said one of the community leaders. "They must comply with the court order and pay us the compensation that is rightfully ours."

The protests brought the entire community together in a powerful display of unity and solidarity. Men, women, and children joined forces to send a clear message to Sterling Global Limited that they would not be silenced or ignored. "This is not just about compensation," said one of the protesters. "This is about our rights as a community, our right to live in a clean and safe environment, and our right to be heard."