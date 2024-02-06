Community Triumph: Leicestershire County Council Reverses Riverside Waste Site Closure Decision

In the face of strong community opposition and additional government funding, the Leicestershire County Council (LCC) has reversed its initial decision to shut down the local Riverside waste disposal site. The announcement comes in the wake of a 12-week consultation period during which approximately 5,500 residents expressed their disapproval, pointing to potential increases in fly-tipping and additional traffic at the Kibworth site.

A Triumph for Community Action

The decision to keep the Riverside site operational, albeit with reduced hours, is seen as a victory for community action. Local campaigner, Mr. O'Brien, hailed the decision, expressing his personal satisfaction as a frequent user of the facility. “This underlines the power of community voices. We have proven that when we unite for a common cause, we can influence decisions that directly impact our lives,” he said.

Adjustments to Local Waste Management

While the Riverside site will remain open, it will operate one day less per week. To offset the cost implications, the Kibworth tip, a nearby waste disposal facility, will also cut back its service by closing an additional day. This balancing act is a critical part of the council's efforts to manage waste disposal effectively while staying within budget constraints.

New Funding Influences Decision

A key factor in LCC's change of heart was the announcement of new funding allocations from the government. The council is set to receive a share of a £500 million budget recently unveiled by the Chancellor. This financial boost creates room for the council to rethink its waste management strategy and continue providing essential services to the community.

The LCC has announced plans for another consultation later in the month to discuss the revised proposals before making a final decision. The council is keen to ensure that the views of the community continue to shape the future of waste management in Leicestershire.