Community Mourns Passing of Patrick Maguire, Ardara: Funeral Arrangements Announced

The small town of Ardara in County Donegal is coming together to mourn the loss of one of its own, Patrick (Packie) Maguire, whose death has left a void in the community. Maguire's remains will be available for public viewing at McCabe's Funeral Home, marking the beginning of the town's farewell to a beloved figure. His life and contributions to Ardara, as well as the details surrounding his funeral arrangements, have become a focal point of news within the community.

Advertisment

Remembering Patrick Maguire

Patrick Maguire, a well-known and respected member of the Ardara community, passed away recently, sparking an outpouring of grief and remembrance. Maguire's remains will repose at McCabe's Funeral Home on Thursday, March 7th, from 5 pm to 8 pm, before being privately transported to his late residence. The community will have another opportunity to pay their respects on Friday, March 8th, from 11 am to 10 pm at his home. Maguire's life, characterized by his dedication to the local community and his involvement in various charitable causes, will be celebrated and remembered during these times.

Funeral Arrangements and Donations

The final farewell to Patrick Maguire will take place on Saturday, March 9th, with a funeral procession from his residence to the Church of the Holy Family Ardara for a Funeral Mass at 2 pm. Following the service, Maguire will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery, marking the end of the community's opportunity to say their goodbyes. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Donegal Community Hospital and The Charlie Bennett Memorial Fund, a gesture reflecting Maguire's spirit of giving and community support. These donations can be made through Derek McCabe, Funeral Director, Ardara, underscoring the family's wish to channel the community's grief into support for causes close to Maguire's heart.

The passing of Patrick Maguire has reverberated through the Ardara community, reminding residents of the fragility of life and the importance of community support in times of loss. As arrangements for Maguire's funeral proceed, the community's focus on coming together to support one another and honor Maguire's memory serves as a testament to the strong bonds within Ardara. This collective mourning and remembrance not only provide comfort to Maguire's family but also strengthen the community's resolve to uphold the values and causes important to Maguire.