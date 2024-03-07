Community Mourns Passing of Beloved Rinamona Native, Larry Higgins, in Clare

The small community of Kilnaboy, Co. Clare, is in mourning following the peaceful passing of Larry Higgins, a well-respected Rinamona native, at Ennis General Hospital. Larry, whose life was rooted in both Co. Clare and his birthplace of Corofin, Co. Galway, leaves behind a legacy of kindness and camaraderie.

Larry's departure has left a void in the hearts of his loving wife Ann, his brother Frank Higgins, sister Ena Mc Carthy, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbors, and friends. His life and contribution to the community are set to be honored in a funeral mass at St Joseph's Church, Kilnaboy, followed by burial at Corcomroe Abbey, reflecting the deep roots and significant impact of his life in the region.

Legacy of Kindness and Community Spirit

Larry Higgins was known for his warm heart and open arms, traits that endeared him to many within and beyond his immediate community. His sudden departure has prompted an outpouring of tributes, highlighting his significant role not just within his family, but across the wider community of Kilnaboy and Corofin. The family's request for privacy during this difficult time has been met with respect and understanding, underscoring the deep communal respect for Larry and his family.

Final Farewell and Gratitude

The family has extended an invitation to family and friends to join them in celebrating Larry's life at the funeral mass, ensuring an opportunity for those who knew him to pay their respects and share in the sorrow of his loss. Furthermore, they have expressed their heartfelt thanks to the healthcare staff at Ennis General Hospital for the care and compassion shown to Larry in his final days, highlighting the support system that has surrounded the family during this challenging period.

Reflecting on a Life Well-Lived

As the community prepares to say their final goodbyes, there's a collective reflection on the impact of Larry's life—a testament to the power of kindness, generosity, and community spirit. His legacy is a reminder of the importance of cherishing every moment and the enduring bonds of family and friendship. Larry Higgins' memory will undoubtedly continue to inspire and influence those who were fortunate enough to know him, ensuring that his spirit lives on in the hearts of many.