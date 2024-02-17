Communal Violence Erupts During Saraswati Puja Celebrations in Bihar

In the heart of Bihar, a state renowned for its vibrant cultural fabric and historical significance, an event unfolded that not only disrupted the peace but also foregrounded the underlying tensions within its community. On a day that was meant to celebrate the Saraswati Puja, a revered festival marking the end of winter and the blossoming of knowledge and learning, the streets of Darbhanga's Bahera market became the epicenter of communal violence. This incident, occurring on February 16, 2024, saw the Saraswati Mata Visarjan procession—a peaceful gathering dedicated to the idol immersion of Goddess Saraswati—violently attacked by a group identified as Islamic fundamentalists from Butcher Mohalla in Hatgachi.

Chaos Amidst Celebration

The attack was not a spontaneous act of violence but appeared to be a premeditated conspiracy, as evidenced by the orchestration of the assault. Acid attacks and stone pelting plunged the procession into chaos, leading to injuries among participants and the destruction of the murti (idol). Law enforcement officials were quick to respond, arresting 14 individuals directly involved in the violence. Further investigations led to the registration of a case against 61 identified individuals and the association of 7 mobile numbers with a WhatsApp group named 'Islam Zindabad.' The charges laid against these individuals span across incitement of communal violence and assault on law enforcement personnel, highlighting the severity of the act.

Widening Rifts

The incident in Darbhanga was not an isolated one. Similar clashes were reported in other parts of Bihar, including a significant outbreak in Lodipur village, Bhagalpur district. Here, the idol immersion procession of Goddess Saraswati turned into a battleground, with members of a particular community allegedly initiating the violence by throwing stones and damaging the idol. The situation quickly escalated to stone-pelting and gunshots, resulting in several injuries among the Hindus, vandalism of shops, and a substantial police intervention to restore order. The police are rigorously investigating the event, scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Law and Order Response

In response to these outbreaks of violence, the police have taken decisive action across the affected districts. In Darbhanga alone, around 50 suspects have been arrested, and FIRs have been registered against 170 named accused and 400 unidentified individuals at four different police stations. Of these, at least 53 named accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. This swift and comprehensive response by law enforcement seeks not only to bring the perpetrators to justice but also to restore the sense of security and peace within the community. Similar measures have been taken in Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Sitamarhi, Sheikhpura, Siwan, and Jamui, where clashes were reported during the idol immersion.

In the aftermath of these violent clashes, the fabric of Bihar's communal harmony has been tested. The incidents have not only marred the celebration of Saraswati Puja but also highlighted the underlying tensions that can erupt into violence. The law enforcement's swift action in arresting those responsible and investigating the full scope of these attacks is a crucial step towards re-establishing peace and ensuring that such incidents do not recur. As Bihar heals from these events, the importance of dialogue, understanding, and coexistence comes to the forefront, reminding us of the strength found in unity and the resilience of its people.