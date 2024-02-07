Comanche County Cattleman Sentenced for Longhorn Neglect and Animal Cruelty

In a disturbing case of animal cruelty in Comanche County, Oklahoma, Charles W. Dickens, a local resident and cattleman, has been slapped with two five-year suspended sentences. The court's judgment comes after Dickens pleaded no contest to charges of neglecting his herd of longhorns, leading to their cruel death through starvation and malnutrition.

The Gruesome Discovery

The case traces back to the period between January 23 and February 22, 2023. It was during this time that 19 head of livestock were found in a state of severe neglect on Dickens's property. The longhorns were discovered in a frail and sick condition, apparently from lack of food and water. The property was also littered with numerous cattle carcasses. A yearling was found in such a dire state that it had to be euthanized.

Public Outcry and Legal Proceedings

The plight of the longhorns was brought to the attention of the Comanche County Sheriff's office by concerned citizens. Acting on these concerns, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant on Dickens's property. The search led to the horrifying discovery of the remains of 17 longhorns and two horses. This led to charges of animal cruelty being levelled against Dickens.

The Court's Verdict

Upon pleading no contest, Dickens was handed two five-year suspended sentences. He was also ordered to pay $3,166.75 in fines and court costs. The court proceedings also included a forfeiture hearing where Dickens' lawyer attempted to argue the unique value of the animals' horns in the marketplace. Despite this, Dickens was ordered to post a bond of $18,050 for the care and recovery of the remaining herd.