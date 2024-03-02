Columbiana City Council Weighs Changes to Firearm Ordinance for Indoor Range

Columbiana, Ohio, is at the forefront of a legal amendment that could reshape its current stance on the discharge of firearms within city limits. On February 20, the Columbiana City Council approved a motion to draft legislation permitting the discharge of firearms under 'very limited circumstances,' a significant shift from the existing ordinance that strictly prohibits such actions. Councilman Dan Datillio spearheaded the motion, responding to a proposal by Jake Kellner, owner of Kellner Range and Supply, to open a 10-lane indoor gun range on Industrial Drive.

Breaking Down the Ordinance Amendment

During the council meeting, Columbiana Municipal Attorney Mark Hutson elucidated the legal hurdles facing the proposed gun range. The city's ordinance 678.09 outright bans the use of firearms within municipal boundaries, presenting a significant roadblock to Kellner's plan. However, Hutson pointed out that the city's zoning laws could allow for conditional zoning certificates for commercial recreational areas, including pistol ranges. This legal flexibility lays the groundwork for potentially amending the ordinance to accommodate Kellner's indoor gun range. Councilwoman Amanda Banner emphasized the importance of understanding the possible consequences and risks involved in amending the ordinance before proceeding.

Community Concerns and Considerations

Kellner's proposal has sparked a mix of anticipation and concern among Columbiana residents. At a public meeting of the Columbiana Planning Commission last September, Kellner assured those present that the range would employ National Rifle Association-certified safety officers and that the building would be sufficiently insulated to minimize noise, addressing two significant community concerns. These assurances are crucial in gaining public support for the project, balancing the benefits of having a local indoor gun range against potential safety and noise pollution concerns.

Implications of the Proposed Amendment

The Columbiana City Council's move to draft legislation for the indoor gun range represents a potentially transformative moment for the city. If passed, this amendment not only paves the way for Kellner's indoor gun range but also sets a precedent for how the city navigates its legal framework concerning firearm use. The decision to amend the ordinance reflects a broader dialogue on gun control, safety, and recreational needs within the community. As the council proceeds with drafting the legislation, the outcomes of this process will undoubtedly resonate beyond the confines of Columbiana, contributing to the ongoing national conversation on gun use and regulation.