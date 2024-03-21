Colorado Library Astonished as 'Psychedelics' Book Returns 37 Years Late

In a surprising turn of events, a Colorado library witnessed the return of a book on psychedelics nearly four decades after its due date, sparking both curiosity and amusement among the library staff and patrons. This extraordinary incident occurred at the High Plains Library District, where the book 'Psychedelics' by Bernard Aaronson, originally due on May 30, 1987, was anonymously dropped off at the Riverside Library and Cultural Center's drive-through return box, accompanied by a note that read, 'Sorry so late!! It's been a long strange trip!!'

Unraveling the Mystery

The book's unexpected return after 13,437 days late—or 36 years, 9 months, and 13 days—has intrigued many. James Melena, community relations and marketing manager at the High Plains Library District, shared with Fox News Digital that the individual who borrowed the book remains a mystery. The library humorously speculated that the subject matter of the book might have played a role in the borrower's skewed perception of time. Despite the significant delay, the library waived what would have been a hefty fine, emphasizing their appreciation for the book's return and the unique story it brought with it.

A Shift in Policy

Interestingly, the High Plains Library District had abolished late fees years before the book's return. Melena explained that although they previously charged 10 cents a day for overdue items, which would have amounted to over $1,300 in this case, their current policy charges patrons the cost of the item if not returned after 42 days. This fee is waived upon the item's return, regardless of how overdue it is. This policy change reflects a growing trend among libraries to foster a more forgiving and welcoming environment for patrons.

Record-Breaking Return

With the return of 'Psychedelics', the High Plains Library District now holds the record for the most overdue book ever returned to their collection. This incident has surpassed the previous record held by a copy of 'If You Give a Mouse a Cookie', which was due back in February 2017. The library's management and patrons alike have been left to ponder the journey this book has been on over the last 37 years, as well as the stories it could tell if it could speak.

As this astonishing story unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the enduring value of books and the unexpected ways they can connect individuals across time. The return of 'Psychedelics' not only brings closure to its long, strange trip but also highlights the importance of libraries as repositories of knowledge, culture, and community tales. Whether this incident will encourage other long-lost items to find their way back home remains to be seen, but for now, it stands as a testament to the unexpected joys and mysteries that can be found within the walls of a library.