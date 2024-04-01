Coleraine Arson Attack Leaves House Extensively Damaged, Police Seek Witnesses

Early Sunday morning in Coleraine, an arson attack resulted in significant damage to a residential property, sparking a police investigation into the incident. The fire, which is believed to have originated in the living room, engulfed the house by the time emergency services arrived. While the property was vacant at the time of the blaze, a man attempting to enter the house suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene. Authorities are now calling on witnesses to come forward with any relevant information.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Upon receiving the alert at approximately 8:35 GMT, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dispatched four appliances to tackle the inferno at Laburnam Place. Firefighters labored for hours to extinguish the fire, finally leaving the scene around 21:45 GMT. In the aftermath, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) launched an appeal for witnesses, emphasizing the seriousness of the arson attack and its impact on the community. The house, significantly damaged, was confirmed to be empty at the time, averting a potentially more catastrophic outcome.

Community and Police Appeal for Information

The PSNI is actively seeking individuals who were in the vicinity of Laburnum Place during the time of the incident to step forward. This appeal underscores the importance of community assistance in solving the case and preventing future occurrences. The arson attack not only placed lives at risk but also caused extensive property damage, highlighting the need for vigilance and cooperation among residents to ensure their collective safety.

Impact and Ongoing Efforts

The arson in Coleraine has left a property extensively damaged and a community on edge. While fortunate that no severe injuries were reported, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers and consequences of such criminal actions. The PSNI continues its investigation, urging anyone with information to make contact. This collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community is crucial for bringing those responsible to justice and restoring a sense of security to the affected area.

As investigations continue, the incident at Laburnam Place stands as a call to action for communities to remain alert and for individuals to report any suspicious activities. The collective effort to combat crime, starting with crucial tips from the public, plays a pivotal role in ensuring such events do not recur, safeguarding the well-being of all residents.