Cold Case Revived: Public Help Sought in Identifying Woman Linked to Late Businessman 'Crab Daddy'

In a quest to bring closure to a decades-old cold case, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a woman whose remains were discovered over 35 years ago. The key to solving this mystery may lie with James 'Crab Daddy' Whiting Jr., a local businessman believed to be the biological father of the unidentified woman.

A Haunting Mystery

The story begins in 1988, when the partially decomposed remains of an unidentified woman were found in a South Jersey swamp in Mullica Township. Investigators estimate that the woman, who was approximately 35 to 38 years old at the time of her death, was likely of African American descent, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, and had given birth at least once. She was found wearing a black jacket, shirt, blue jeans, and hiking boots.

A Father's Link

Fast forward to today, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office believes they have found a significant piece of the puzzle. James 'Crab Daddy' Whiting Jr., a local businessman who passed away in 2011, is believed to be the biological father of the unidentified woman. While the exact nature of their relationship remains unclear, investigators are hopeful that this new lead will help them identify the woman and bring closure to her family.

A Plea for Public Assistance

With the passage of time, memories may have faded, but the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is counting on the power of human connection to help solve this case. They are urging friends, relatives, and associates of James 'Crab Daddy' Whiting Jr. to come forward with any information that could help identify the unidentified woman. Even the smallest detail could prove crucial in solving this haunting mystery.

As the investigation continues, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office remains committed to unraveling the tapestry of motives, histories, and potential futures that lie at the heart of this case. By shedding light on this decades-old cold case, they hope to bring a sense of peace and justice to those affected by this tragic event.