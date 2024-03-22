Coast360 Unveils Advanced Upper Tumon Member Center, Emphasizes Community Commitment

Coast360 Federal Credit Union celebrated a significant milestone with the grand opening of its new Upper Tumon Member Center on Friday, signaling a new era of banking convenience and community focus in Guam. The event, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, was attended by Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Speaker Therese Terlaje, other senators, dignitaries, and Coast360 officials, highlighting its importance to the local community and economy.

Designed for the Future

The two-story, 16,800 sq. ft. member center represents a leap forward in banking facility design, focusing on convenience, comfort, and community engagement. With its strategic location at the corner of the Harmon Industrial Park intersection, the center is poised to serve members in the central part of Guam and its surrounding areas efficiently. This development comes after the Coast360 Tamuning location closed its doors permanently in December 2023, making the Upper Tumon Member Center a much-anticipated addition to the credit union's infrastructure.

A Rich History of Service

Established in 1962, Coast360 is Guam's largest local not-for-profit credit union, boasting over 50,000 members and a comprehensive network of three member center locations, 27 ATMs around the island, and over 5,000 shared branches worldwide. This expansion underscores Coast360's commitment to enhancing its service offerings and accessibility for its members while contributing to the economic development of the community it serves.

Looking Towards the Future

The grand opening of the Upper Tumon Member Center is more than just the unveiling of a new building; it's a testament to Coast360's dedication to innovation, member satisfaction, and community involvement. As the credit union continues to grow, it sets a benchmark for other financial institutions in terms of community engagement and service excellence. With this state-of-the-art facility, Coast360 is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its members while strengthening its role in Guam's economic landscape.