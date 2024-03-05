Close Call for Vande Bharat Express Passengers Near Patna Due to Track Fire

Passengers aboard the Kolkata-bound Vande Bharat Express experienced a moment of panic as a fire erupted on an adjacent railway track in Patna city on Tuesday. A fallen tree on overhead electric wires near Gulzarbagh station ignited the blaze, causing distress among travelers.

Witness accounts detail how a palm tree collapsed onto the electrified wires across the track, leading to the fire. Fortunately, at the moment of the incident, no train was present on the affected track. The sight of flames prompted passengers on the Vande Bharat Express, which had stopped due to a red signal, to evacuate in a hurried effort to ensure their safety. The situation soon stabilized, allowing passengers to reboard and continue their journey.

Immediate Response and Passenger Safety

The quick reaction of both passengers and railway personnel highlights the growing concerns over rail safety in densely populated urban areas. The incident, occurring just 10 kilometers from the major Patna Junction railway station, underscores the potential dangers lurking on India's vast railway network.

Investigation and Preventive Measures

Railway authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the tree fall and subsequent fire. This event has sparked discussions on the necessity for enhanced monitoring and maintenance of railway infrastructure to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Public Reaction and Safety Concerns

The incident has reignited public discourse on the safety standards of India's railways, a critical component of the country's infrastructure supporting millions of daily commuters. While this event ended without injury, it serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable challenges facing passengers and the imperative need for robust safety protocols.

The ordeal faced by passengers of the Vande Bharat Express near Patna city brings to light the unpredictable nature of rail travel in regions prone to natural disturbances. It also prompts a deeper reflection on our preparedness and response to such emergencies, emphasizing the importance of safety measures and infrastructure resilience in safeguarding the well-being of commuters.