Clark County Public Works to Extend Sidewalk Along Highway 99 for Enhanced Pedestrian Safety

In a stride towards enhancing pedestrian safety and connectivity, Clark County Public Works unveils plans to construct a significant sidewalk extension along Highway 99. This initiative, spanning from Northeast 102nd Street to Northeast 104th Street, aims to bridge the gap in pedestrian infrastructure, fostering a safer and more accessible environment for the community. Slated for an in-depth presentation to the public on February 29, this project underscores an earnest commitment to improving urban mobility and aesthetics.

Building Connections

The forthcoming project, poised to significantly bolster pedestrian mobility, will see the east side of Highway 99 adorned with a new sidewalk, seamlessly connecting the dots from Northeast 102nd Street to Northeast 104th Street. This endeavor is further complemented by the construction of an additional sidewalk segment along the south side of Northeast 104th Street, ensuring a cohesive pedestrian pathway that links to the existing sidewalk infrastructure. Such enhancements are not merely infrastructural but are a testament to the county's dedication to promoting safer, more inclusive streetscapes.

Community Engagement at the Forefront

In an era where community input is both valued and vital, Clark County Public Works is extending an open invitation to residents for an open house event on Thursday, February 29. This occasion will serve as a platform for residents to gain insightful knowledge about the sidewalk project, directly from the minds behind the operation. The open house, set to take place at Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School, promises an interactive experience where attendees can peruse the draft concept, engage in meaningful dialogue with the staff, and voice their opinions. For those unable to attend in person, the digital realm offers a seat at the table through an online session via Webex, ensuring inclusivity and broadened participation.

Accessibility and Inclusion

Understanding the diverse needs of a vibrant community, Clark County Public Works is going the extra mile to ensure the open house is accessible to all. With handouts available in multiple languages and provisions for meeting interpretation upon request, the event is shaping up to be a beacon of inclusivity. Residents interested in contributing their perspective or seeking clarification on the project's nuances are encouraged to engage, be it in the physical venue or the virtual space. This concerted effort to accommodate the community's varied needs is a clear reflection of the project's overarching goal: to create a pedestrian-friendly corridor that is safe, accessible, and enjoyable for all.