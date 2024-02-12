City Police Commissioner Unveils Modernized Canteen and Enhanced Welfare Facilities

Today, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore unveiled a transformed Police Welfare Food Canteen at the Armed Reserve (AR) Complex in the heart of our city. This move marks a significant stride towards enhancing welfare facilities for the dedicated police personnel serving tirelessly to keep us safe.

Advertisment

A New Dawn for Police Welfare

Commissioner Rathore, a visionary leader, officially launched the modernized canteen in the presence of senior police officials and personnel on February 12, 2024. The refurbished canteen, equipped with air conditioning, is a testament to the commissioner's commitment to improving the working conditions and overall welfare of the police force.

Revamped Roads and Storage Facilities

Advertisment

In addition to the new canteen, the entrance gate road of the Pudupet AR-1 Complex, previously in a dilapidated state, has been completely overhauled. The road, which once posed challenges in reaching the AR Duty Deployment Office and police quarters, now allows for seamless access, thanks to the collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Moreover, a new store hall has been constructed to efficiently store police equipment. This development ensures better management and maintenance of resources, ultimately contributing to the effective functioning of the police force.

A Step Forward in Police Welfare

Advertisment

The inauguration of the modernized Police Welfare Food Canteen, revamped roads, and new material store hall marks a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance the welfare of our city's police personnel. By addressing their needs and improving their working conditions, the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner demonstrates a steadfast commitment to supporting those who protect and serve us every day.

Key Points: