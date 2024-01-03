en English
Local News

City of Sartell Engages Community in Mill District Development

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
As the City of Sartell embarks on the ambitious journey to reinvent the former mill site, now christened as the Mill District, it extends an invitation to its citizens to be a part of the process. The city is striving to foster a collaborative community spirit by organizing a series of information sessions aimed at gathering feedback and insights from the residents on the development plans for the new district.

Pop-Up Sessions: An Informal Route to Engagement

Designed to accommodate varying degrees of public engagement, the information sessions have been divided into pop-up sessions and interactive sessions. The pop-up sessions offer a more casual format, featuring traveling information boards and preliminary concept plans. Residents can conveniently view these at a number of local venues, including Magnifi Financial, Sartell Vibe, 2nd Street Coffee, and the Waters Church. These informal gatherings are an effort to reach out to the community at their comfortable spaces, encouraging spontaneous interactions and discussions.

Interactive Sessions: A Structured Approach

The interactive sessions, on the other hand, promise a more organized environment, providing a detailed overview of the concept plans, guidelines, and frameworks for the Mill District. These sessions are scheduled to take place at the Sartell Community Center, providing a more formal setting conducive to in-depth discussions. The city hopes that these structured sessions will allow residents to delve into the specifics of the project, fostering more informed and thoughtful feedback.

Shaping the Future of the Mill District

The city administration believes that the residents, as the primary stakeholders, should have a say in shaping the future of the Mill District. These sessions not only offer a platform for the citizens to express their opinions but also allow them to actively participate in the planning and development process. As the City of Sartell forges ahead with its redevelopment plans, it remains committed to its vision of creating a district that reflects the collective aspirations and interests of its community.

Local News
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

