Choose Your Future Carmarthenshire: Exploring Careers in Construction

On February 22, Carmarthenshire Construction Training Association Limited (CCTAL) will join forces with Careers Wales, Coleg Sir Gar, Carmarthenshire County Council, and Castell Howell Foods to host the 'Choose Your Future Carmarthenshire' event at the Supporters Village Arena of Parc Y Scarlets in Llanelli. Aimed at students from years 10 to 13 in schools and colleges across the county, the event expects to welcome 2,500 attendees who are eager to explore diverse career opportunities.

The Building Blocks of a Career

As an independent training association in the construction sector, CCTAL is dedicated to providing the necessary guidance and resources for students considering a career in construction. During the event, CCTAL representatives will share their industry expertise and offer valuable insights into the various paths available for potential apprentices and trainees.

CCTAL's involvement in 'Choose Your Future Carmarthenshire' also marks its commitment to inspiring younger generations to join the construction workforce. By offering hands-on experiences and presenting the latest technological advancements in the field, CCTAL hopes to showcase the dynamic and rewarding nature of a career in construction.

Experience the Future of Construction

To give students a taste of the construction environment, CCTAL will leverage state-of-the-art virtual reality technology that replicates the sector's workspaces. This immersive experience will not only engage attendees but also provide them with a better understanding of the skills and competencies required to succeed in the industry. By bridging the gap between theory and practice, CCTAL aims to pique students' interests and encourage them to explore the varied career opportunities in construction.

Empowering the Next Generation

The 'Choose Your Future Carmarthenshire' event is a testament to the collaborative efforts of organizations across the county to empower students in making informed decisions about their career paths. By providing access to industry experts and immersive experiences, the event seeks to inspire the next generation of professionals in various sectors, including construction. Through its partnership with CCTAL and other local organizations, Carmarthenshire aims to foster a vibrant workforce that is equipped to meet the challenges of the future.

As February 22 approaches, students are encouraged to register for the 'Choose Your Future Carmarthenshire' event and take advantage of this unique opportunity to explore the diverse career paths available to them. With CCTAL's support, attendees can look forward to gaining valuable insights into the construction industry and experiencing the sector's innovative work environment firsthand.

In a world where the future of work is constantly evolving, events like 'Choose Your Future Carmarthenshire' play a crucial role in preparing students for success. By offering access to industry expertise, hands-on experiences, and immersive technologies, the event empowers students to make informed decisions about their careers and ultimately contributes to a vibrant and thriving local workforce.