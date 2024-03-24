Chinhoyi Council Clash: Mayor Blocks Town Clerk Suspension, Sparking Internal Conflict

In a recent turn of events, Chinhoyi councillors and the mayor are at odds following an attempt to suspend town clerk Maxwell Kaitano for alleged 'gross incompetence'. This discord has exposed underlying tensions within the council, highlighting challenges in governance and service delivery.

Advertisment

Resolution to Suspend Town Clerk Met with Resistance

During a full council meeting, a resolution led by Ward 9 Councillor David Malunga (CCC) and seconded by Ward 11 Councillor Voster Mashevedzana (Zanu PF), aimed to suspend town clerk Maxwell Kaitano, citing 'gross incompetence'. However, Mayor Owen Charuza (CCC) intervened, convening a special meeting to block the suspension. Charuza argued that the resolution was 'null and void', violating the Urban Councils Act which stipulates that the dismissal of a town clerk should be initiated by him, not through a council resolution.

Internal Dispute and Accusations of Betrayal

Advertisment

The mayor's refusal to endorse the suspension has led to a significant rift within the council, particularly among CCC councillors who accuse Charuza of betraying their collective decision. The councillors maintain that their motive was purely to address the declining service delivery in Chinhoyi, dismissing rumors that their actions were driven by personal gains such as allocations of residential stands on State land. Despite the mayor granting Kaitano a second chance, the dissatisfaction among councillors underscores deeper issues of accountability and leadership within the council.

Service Delivery at the Heart of Controversy

The contention over Kaitano's suspension revolves around concerns over service delivery, with councillors and residents expressing frustration over the apparent lack of supervision and efficiency among department heads. This incident sheds light on the broader challenges faced by urban councils in Zimbabwe, grappling with governance issues that directly affect citizens' quality of life. While Kaitano abstained from commenting directly on the suspension, the mayor's stance and the ensuing council discord have sparked a public debate on the mechanisms of accountability and the role of urban councils in ensuring effective service delivery.

As this situation unfolds, the implications for Chinhoyi's governance and service delivery remain to be seen. The dispute not only highlights the complexities of local government operations but also raises questions about the processes and legal frameworks governing the dismissal and discipline of key municipal officials. As the community watches closely, the resolution of this conflict could set important precedents for governance and accountability in urban councils across Zimbabwe.