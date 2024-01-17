Chilmark Select Board Approves RFP for Peaked Hill Pastures Affordable Housing Project

In a decisive move championing affordable housing, the Chilmark Select Board has unanimously greenlighted a request for proposal (RFP) for the long-anticipated Peaked Hill Pastures affordable housing project. This development, which has been in the pipeline for nearly two years, was given the go-ahead during a Tuesday evening meeting, signaling the commencement of the project's bidding process.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Peaked Hill Pastures Project

This progressive step is a direct result of voter approval received in April 2022. The formation of the Peaked Hill Pastures RFP committee ensued in May 2022, tasked with the responsibility of steering the project. However, the journey was not without its trials, including bylaw issues and conflict-of-interest allegations against committee members Lindsay Scott and Fred Khedouri.

The RFP provides a detailed roadmap for potential developers, encapsulating development guidelines and evaluation criteria. As stipulated by the 2022 warrant article, the project envisages the construction of 10 rental units and four homeownership units spread across six to eight acres of a 16-acre parcel. But, the existing zoning allows for only nine rental units.

Advertisment

A Confluence of Opinions

As the project unfolded, concerns were raised about the project's conformity to local zoning versus the utilization of Chapter 40B, a provision that permits denser development. A faction of committee members and residents preferred adherence to existing zoning. This approach, they argue, would evade complications and preserve land for future use, despite the potential loss of one rental unit.

Conversely, the planning board expressed their intent to explore 40B options. However, the select board, acknowledging the pressing need for affordable housing, chose to proceed with the committee's recommendations.

The Way Forward

This approval marks the beginning of a new chapter in Chilmark’s housing narrative. With the RFP set to be posted on February 1 for two weeks, the town awaits a surge of proposals from developers ready to contribute to this much-needed affordable housing initiative.