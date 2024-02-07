Children Hit by Minivan in Brooklyn: A Wake-Up Call for Pedestrian Safety

In a distressing incident on a Wednesday morning in Brooklyn, a Nissan minivan struck two children, a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, as they crossed the intersection of 16th Avenue and 62nd Street in Bensonhurst. The unfortunate event transpired just after 8 a.m., a time typically bustling with students on their way to school. Following the heart-wrenching collision, both children were swiftly transported to Maimonides Medical Center and were reported to be in stable condition, having sustained only minor injuries.

Driver Issued a Summons

The driver of the minivan, a 44-year-old man, remained at the scene following the accident, a detail that initially seemed unclear. In the aftermath of the accident, the police issued a summons to the driver. The nature of the summons issued to the driver is not yet known.

Accident Near Schools Raises Safety Concerns

The accident site was alarmingly close to Bais Sarah, a private girls' Jewish school, and also in the vicinity of Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School. This incident has brought to light the pressing need for improved pedestrian safety measures, particularly around school zones where children are often present. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential dangers that lurk in places where we least expect them.

Need for Stricter Safety Measures

This incident is a stark wake-up call for city authorities, prompting them to revisit and potentially upgrade safety measures in and around school zones. It emphasizes the importance of pedestrian safety and the need for stricter regulation of traffic in areas where our young ones walk to school.