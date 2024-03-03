Child Struck in Traffic Incident, Major Roads Closed in Whalley Range

Today's traffic in Whalley Range took a dramatic turn as a child was hit, prompting immediate road closures and police action. The incident, occurring around 3:45 pm at the busy junction of Whalley Range and Whalley New Road, has led to significant traffic diversions, affecting countless commuters and residents.

Immediate Response and Road Closure

Authorities were quick to respond to the incident, with police cordoning off a large section of the roads in all four directions to facilitate emergency operations. Whalley New Road, along with Plane Street and Whalley Range, was closed to traffic, with diversions set up to reroute vehicles away from the affected area. Drivers heading towards town via Whalley New Road were advised to turn onto Maple Street as part of the diversion strategy.

Community Impact and Safety Concerns

The community has been left in shock following the accident, raising concerns over pedestrian safety in the area. It is believed that the child was attempting to cross Whalley Range when the accident occurred. This incident has sparked conversations among residents and local authorities about the need for enhanced safety measures to prevent future occurrences. Traffic congestion and delays continue to be a problem as the investigation proceeds, with police urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Ongoing Investigation and Appeal for Witnesses

While the immediate focus has been on managing the traffic situation and attending to the victim, police are also conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are appealing to witnesses to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation. The community is hopeful for a quick recovery for the child and is calling for actions to improve road safety, particularly for vulnerable pedestrians.

As the situation in Whalley Range evolves, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the potentially life-altering consequences of traffic accidents. The community awaits updates on the condition of the child involved and the outcomes of the ongoing investigation, hoping for positive changes that will enhance safety for all road users.