Chicago Mayor Lauds Local Businesses for Supporting Migrants, Bolstering Economy

In a significant acknowledgement of community effort, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson underscored the impactful work of a collaboration between Black and Latino-owned businesses. This alliance has extended support to over 10,000 migrants by providing meals, backed by a hefty fund of $17.6 million, primarily sourced from the state.

Supporting Migrants and Bolstering Local Economy

During his visit to BJ's Market and Bakery, a Black-owned establishment located on the Far South Side, Mayor Johnson delved into the fiscal aspects of Chicago's commitment to assist asylum-seekers. This comes amidst budgetary apprehensions expressed by some within the Black community.

The food service initiative is a result of a partnership with the city contractor, the Greater Chicago Food Depository. The project involves 17 small businesses that have been instrumental in providing hot meals at 21 different locations. By the end of the previous year, the program was serving up to 18,000 meals daily.

Funding the Initiative

The funding for this initiative comprises $14.5 million from the state of Illinois and $3 million from private donations. The program not only addresses the immediate requirement for meals among migrants but also bolsters local businesses and creates employment opportunities.

Thanks to its participation and the financial backing received, BJ's Market has reported a 100% increase in revenue and has expanded its team. The Food Depository also recently received a $2 million contribution from the state, which was matched by philanthropic donations, following a delay in the city's bidding process.

Making a Difference

Mayor Johnson's announcement brought to the fore the economic and social implications of the initiative. It has not only made a difference in the lives of migrants but has also bolstered a diverse group of culinary businesses participating in the program.

In the past year and a half, over 35,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago. The city, with the backing of state, county, and the federal government, has taken up the challenge to respond to the needs of these asylum-seekers. The collaboration of 17 small businesses, including BJ's Market & Bakery, with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, has made a significant impact in addressing this challenge.