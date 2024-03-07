Chester Day Nursery's Innovative Roof Terrace Play Area Approved Amid Privacy Concerns

Chester city centre's Headstart On The Hill Day Nursery has received approval from Cheshire West and Chester Council for its plan to construct a new roof terrace play area, despite facing objections over privacy and noise.

The project, aimed at expanding outdoor activity space for the nursery's 50+ children, will transform an existing flat roof area of the Grade II listed former St Mary's School off Castle Street, into a vibrant external play zone.

Addressing Objections and Amendments

Despite initial concerns regarding residential privacy and potential noise disturbances, the application was ultimately approved following significant amendments to the design. These changes include the introduction of a brick wall to shield the balcony from direct view and mitigate privacy concerns.

The council's decision was influenced by a comprehensive noise impact assessment and the project's limited scale, ensuring minimal visual and auditory impact on the surrounding conservation area and its residents.

The nursery, nestled within the historic walls of what was once St Mary's School, has been a staple of Chester's childcare sector. Its recent acquisition by the Bright Stars nursery group marks a new chapter in its story, promising continued provision of vital early years education and care. This development project represents not just an enhancement of the nursery's facilities but also a thoughtful integration of modern amenities within a heritage site.

Community Implications and Future Outlook

The approval of this roof terrace play area signals a positive move towards balancing the need for contemporary childcare facilities with the preservation of Chester's historic architectural fabric. By addressing the initial concerns through careful planning and dialogue, the project sets a precedent for future developments within conservation areas.

As the nursery moves forward under new ownership, this addition will undoubtedly enrich the learning and play experiences of its young attendees, fostering a unique environment that respects its historical context while embracing modern needs.