Chennai Auto Driver Trapped in MTC Bus After Assaulting Driver Over Traffic Dispute

In a bizarre turn of events late Wednesday night at Guindy bus terminus, an autorickshaw driver named Saranraj, who assaulted a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus driver due to a traffic altercation, found himself trapped inside the bus after the automatic doors closed. The assailant was later arrested and remanded in judicial custody, following a collective demand for action by MTC staff at Guindy police station.

Unexpected Turn of Events

The incident unfolded when Paramasivan, driving an MTC bus from Nanganallur to Perambur, halted at Guindy bus terminus. During this brief stop, Saranraj, infuriated over a prior traffic blockage by the bus which prevented him from overtaking, boarded the bus to confront Paramasivan. The altercation escalated quickly as Saranraj resorted to physical violence. However, in an attempt to control the situation, Paramasivan activated the bus's hydraulic doors, inadvertently trapping Saranraj inside.

Swift Action by Passengers and Conductors

Passengers and the bus conductor quickly intervened, detaining the aggressor until law enforcement arrived. Saranraj's attempt to flee the scene was thwarted by the bus's automatic door mechanism, a feature designed for passenger safety, which in this instance served an unintended purpose. The prompt response of those on board allowed for the immediate apprehension of Saranraj and highlighted the importance of community action in ensuring public safety.

Legal Proceedings and Public Safety

Following the altercation, a group of MTC bus drivers and conductors rallied at the Guindy police station, calling for legal action against Saranraj. Their collective demand underscored the significance of protecting public transport workers from violence. The Guindy police swiftly registered a case against Saranraj, leading to his arrest and subsequent judicial remand. This incident has sparked a conversation about the safety of public transport operators and the need for stringent measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

While the incident may appear as an isolated altercation borne out of road rage, it brings to light broader issues surrounding road safety, respect for public transport operators, and the mechanisms in place to protect both workers and passengers from harm. This unusual sequence of events serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of public interactions and the critical role that both law enforcement and the community play in maintaining order and safety in public spaces.