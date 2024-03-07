Chelsea Joiner Appointed as West Tisbury's New Town Accountant, Succeeds Retiring Bruce Stone

West Tisbury is set to welcome a new face in its financial team as Chelsea Joiner takes over the role of town accountant from April 1, stepping into the shoes of the retiring Bruce Stone. Joiner, who brings with her significant experience from her time as an auditing manager at the D.C. based nonprofit, Universal Service Administrative, was officially appointed during the select board meeting on March 6. "I appreciate everybody's time during the interview and for extending the offer. I'm really excited to start," stated an enthusiastic Joiner.

Advertisment

End of an Era, Beginning of a New Chapter

Bruce Stone, who has held the position of town accountant for two decades, is set to retire, leaving a significant legacy behind. Stone’s tenure saw numerous financial transitions and developments within West Tisbury, setting a high bar for his successor. Joiner's appointment marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for the town's financial management. Stone will remain on staff until June, ensuring a smooth transition and passing on his extensive knowledge and experience to Joiner.

Who is Chelsea Joiner?

Advertisment

Prior to her appointment, Chelsea Joiner showcased her financial acumen as an auditing manager at the Universal Service Administrative Co., a nonprofit organization based in Washington D.C. Her role involved overseeing financial audits, a skillset that will be invaluable in her new position as West Tisbury's town accountant. Joiner’s experience in financial oversight and her keen understanding of nonprofit organization dynamics are expected to bring fresh perspectives and approaches to managing the town’s finances.

Looking Forward: Challenges and Expectations

As Chelsea Joiner prepares to take the helm of West Tisbury's financial department, she faces the challenge of stepping into a role that has been shaped by two decades of leadership under Bruce Stone. The community has high expectations for Joiner, anticipating that she will continue to uphold the town's financial integrity while introducing innovative strategies for managing its fiscal responsibilities. With Stone’s mentorship during the transition period, Joiner is well-placed to meet these challenges head-on, ensuring the financial health and sustainability of West Tisbury for years to come.

West Tisbury stands at the cusp of a new financial era. With Chelsea Joiner at the financial helm, the town anticipates not only a seamless transition but also a future where the financial strategies and practices implemented continue to support and enhance the community's well-being. As Joiner takes on her new role, her journey will be one to watch, marking a pivotal moment in West Tisbury's ongoing story of growth and fiscal responsibility.