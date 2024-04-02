Chavakali Boys High School Tragedy: Student Perishes, Dozens Injured in Kisumu Bus Crash

In a harrowing incident early this morning, a student lost their life while several others were injured as an Easy Coach Bus, transporting Chavakali Boys High School students to Nairobi, met with an accident in Kisumu's Coptic area, a known danger zone on the Kisumu-Kakamega road.

The students, embarking on their journey home for the April holidays, encountered tragedy when their bus overturned after the driver lost control while navigating a roundabout near the Mamboleo junction.

Immediate Response and Casualties

Charles Kisiengo, the base commander of Kondele police station, detailed the swift action taken by emergency services to rescue the trapped students from the wreckage. Despite their efforts, one student was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured were promptly taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, with a total of 33 students receiving medical attention across various facilities. Local residents, shocked by the sudden crash, played a crucial role in the rescue operations, assisting police and medical teams.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident, with the vehicle involved being towed to Kondele police station for further examination. Eyewitness accounts, including that of Stephen Wasuna, who described hearing a "loud thud" at the time of the accident, will be crucial in piecing together the events leading up to the tragedy. The community's quick response to the accident highlights the spirit of solidarity and prompt action in times of crisis.

Community and School in Mourning

The loss of a young life and the injury of several others have cast a pall of sorrow over the Chavakali Boys High School community and their families. School officials and the students' peers are grappling with the shock and grief of the incident, as plans are made to support the injured in their recovery and to honor the memory of the student who died. This tragic event is a somber reminder of the importance of road safety, particularly in areas known for hazardous conditions.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on providing support to the injured students and their families, while also reflecting on measures to prevent such accidents in the future. This tragic incident not only highlights the unpredictability of road travel but also the resilience of a community in the face of adversity.