Chattogram's MA Aziz Stadium Faces Fire Safety Risks Due to On-Site Restaurants

At Chattogram's MA Aziz Stadium, the presence of 23 restaurants beneath its galleries has sparked significant fire safety concerns. Officials and experts warn that the eateries, some using multiple gas cylinders without proper safety measures, pose a serious risk of a catastrophic incident, especially in light of the stadium's proximity to key public establishments.

Immediate Risks and Regulatory Oversights

The National Sports Council (NSC) acknowledges that the Chattogram Jila Krira Sangstha (CJKS) leased spaces beneath the stadium's galleries for restaurants, violating the original design intentions. Aslam Hossain Khan, deputy director of the NSC, highlighted the deviation from design and promised discussions with the CJKS to rectify the situation. The concentration of restaurants, coupled with inadequate fire safety measures, raises alarms about potential disasters, reminiscent of the tragic Bailey Road incident.

Experts Call for Action

Md Abdul Malek, assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense, emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive fire safety system in the area. Renowned urban planner Engineer Subhas Barua also stressed the technical infeasibility of the current setup and advocated for the immediate relocation of these establishments to prevent potential fire incidents. Despite attempts, responses from local authorities and CJKS officials remained elusive, underlining the communication gap in addressing the issue.

Public Safety at Stake

The operation of restaurants during domestic games and the influx of visitors heighten the risk of a fire outbreak. The call for relocating the eateries and implementing a robust fire safety system grows louder as the community becomes increasingly aware of the potential dangers posed by the current arrangement. With official actions pending, the safety of patrons and the integrity of Chattogram's iconic stadium hang in the balance, urging swift and decisive measures to avert a disaster.