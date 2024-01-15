Chatham-Kent Braces for Winter: Snow Clearing Guidelines and Weather Warnings Issued

As winter's grip tightens over Chatham-Kent, local authorities have issued timely advisories to ensure the safety and responsibilities of its residents. With the onset of severe weather conditions and a forecast of strong winds, the municipality and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority have issued guidelines and warnings respectively, spotlighting the communal effort in weathering the elements.

Property Owners' Snow and Ice Clearing Duties

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has reminded residents and property owners of their obligations under bylaw 178-2019 to clear snow and ice from the sidewalks surrounding their properties. The bylaw, enacted in response to changes in the Provincial Minimum Maintenance Standards, mandates residents outside Downtown Business Areas to pre-treat sidewalks with a de-icing agent within 24 hours before a snowstorm and within 48 hours after a snowfall.

Chatham-Kent boasts over 410 km of sidewalks and over 3,500 km of roads, categorized into different classes based on priority for clearing. Priority roads, which include main roads, business areas, hospitals, and bus routes, are cleared before other residential and secondary routes. The municipality employs 78 pieces of snow-clearing equipment and uses global positioning to track these, enabling residents to monitor progress via the Snow Plow Tracker website. In extreme weather conditions, a Snow Emergency can be declared, which involves a parking ban to ensure efficient snow clearance.

Weather Warning: High Winds and Potential Flooding

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has alerted Municipal Flood Coordinators to anticipate strong winds potentially causing flooding in the area. From Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon, wind speeds are forecasted to exceed 45 km/h, peaking at 65 km/h with gusts surpassing 80 km/h. The advisory pertains particularly to Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent, which faces potential flooding risks throughout the weekend due to what are predicted to be the strongest winds in recent memory.

Heightened lake levels and wave conditions also pose a risk of damaging shoreline protection works and causing erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County. Residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid the shoreline during these adverse conditions. This advisory is in effect until the morning of January 15.

Shoveling Safely: Tips and Reminders

The municipality also provides tips for safe snow shoveling. These include warming up before starting, pacing oneself, shoveling snow into the yard rather than the street, using rock salt to improve traction, and opting for ergonomic shovels. It's a gentle reminder that while bracing the winter, safety remains a paramount concern.